Video: Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

"I'm just now getting to the point where I don't quite feel the weight of the world on my shoulders. I feel such responsibility that I'm the only one out there onstage," Patrick Page told Richard Ridge. "These people have risked their entire evening- real money, real time! I feel that responsibility very heavily and it was a little bit crippling for a while. I couldn't be as free as I wanted..."

It's a good thing that Page has found his groove in All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, because as BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the one-man show has extended yet again at the DR2 Theatre.

Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare's greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

Watch below as he chats more about his inspiration for the show, the pressures of performing solo, and so much more!