Exclusive: Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James on the Tony Noms that Were 21 Years in the Making

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How long does it take to make a Broadway musical? In the case of Days of Wine and Roses, which is up for three 2024 Tony Awards, over two decades.

"We went away after [Sweet Smell of Success] and Adam [Guettel] thought about it... and ten years later we had one song, then five years later we had half of a show," explained Kelli O'Hara. "We started working on it a log time ago, reading, doing little workshops... and it took 21 years! Not because it actually took that long, but you put things in the back of you head and don't look at them. But to Adam's credit, he did it."

"I think having had the experience of getting a taste with really great shows that asked a lot of me. Once you have that taste you want to see what else you can do," added Brian d'Arcy James. "The requirement of this was asking so much in terms of commitment and the overcoming of my own fear of feeling, 'Can I do this in a way that is compelling, dramatic, and honest?'"

watch as the duo chats about their long journey with the show and watch the conversation in full (and even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen) with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.