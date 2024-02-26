Photo: The Clintons Visit Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE

Former President, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton visited Tony Nominee and Grammy Award winner Patrick Page this past weekend at his solo show, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain Off-Broadway which is currently playing at the DR2 Theatre.

In All the Devils Are Here, Page turned his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminated the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivered was a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.