Video: Obie Award Winner April Matthis Gives Us the Inside Scoop on THE PIANO LESSON

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with Obie Award winner April Matthis, who is making her Broadway debut as 'Grace' in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson gives us the inside scoop on what it is like working on the highest grossing August Wilson play in Broadway history! Before closing out the episode with a fun game of 'Broadway Debut Trivia,' April shares some very insightful advice for listeners who are stuck in a survival job they don't enjoy as they are pursuing a career in the arts. August Wilson's The Piano Lesson is currently playing at the Barrymore Theatre through Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss Jason's appearance on SNL in December and the recent Netflix Docuseries where he is credited as an Associate Archival Producer. Plus Samantha shares why Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globe speech resonated with her so strongly. The audio can be found here on Broadway World and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

