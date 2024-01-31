Video: Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN

Children of Eden will be presented on February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Manhattan Concert Productions is getting ready to present a concert performance of Children of Eden, for one-night-only in Lincoln Center’s newly renovated David Geffen Hall. This concert performance will be led by Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (stage director) and Kimberly Grigsby (music director) and will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United states, a star-studded cast and creative team, and the acclaimed New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird, Children of Eden is based on the Book of Genesis and depicts the rise and fall of Adam and Eve, the lives of their subsequent offspring, Cain and Abel, and then, 1,000 years later, Noah and the flood. 

The original power couple, Adam and Eve, will be played by Nikki Renée Daniels (currently starring in Encores! Once Upon a Mattress) and David Phelps (from Gaither Vocal Band).

"I have been a fan of the music and a huge fan of Stephen Schwartz forever. To get to sing his music is really exciting," Daniels told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"From different sources, I've heard that this is one of Stephen's favorite pieces that he has ever written. I think it certainly shows," added Phelps. "The number of voices that we are going to be onstage with...! I can just imagine that wall of sound that will be happening. I just cant wait for the enthusiasm of the kids that are there- to be in the moment... I just can't wait for it."

Watch below as the duo chats more about the big night and watch our chat with Norm Lewis here!






