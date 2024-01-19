Video: Norm Lewis Is Prepping for His Most Heavenly Role in CHILDREN OF EDEN

Children of Eden will be presented on February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Manhattan Concert Productions is getting ready to present a concert performance of Children of Eden, for one-night-only in Lincoln Center’s newly renovated David Geffen Hall. This concert performance will be led by Broadway veterans Tony Yazbeck (stage director) and Kimberly Grigsby (music director) and will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United states, a star-studded cast and creative team, and the acclaimed New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John Caird, Children of Eden is based on the Book of Genesis and depicts the rise and fall of Adam and Eve, the lives of their subsequent offspring, Cain and Abel, and then, 1,000 years later, Noah and the flood. 

Broadway favorite Norm Lewis is taking on one of his most epic roles yet in the special concert event.

"I play God! [Laughs] I'm gonna try to embody this father who loves his children so much. He wants to give them the best and he wants them to give him their best," he explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

"I grew up in the church, so I know the story. But also, it's written by Stephen Schwartz, who has an amazing catalog of musicals and a fantastic mind. [Children of Eden] has some really powerful messages of hope and love, childhood, innocence, protection, parenting... all of those things people are going to really relate to."

Watch below as Norm chats more about how he's prepping for the big night!





