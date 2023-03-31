Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBS

The full interview will be broadcast on Sunday, April 2 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Music legend Neil Diamond, who announced in 2018 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, says he's just coming to terms with the diagnosis in a revealing, emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, April 2 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Watch a preview below:

In the wide-ranging interview, Diamond talks with Mason about his career, the current Broadway show based on his life, "A Beautiful Noise," stepping back from touring and adjusting to his new life with Parkinson's. The 82-year-old Diamond also tells Mason he was in denial for the first year or two after being diagnosed, and he wasn't ready to accept what the doctor told him.

"I'm still doing it. And I don't like it. But the ... this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it," Diamond says. "And, OK, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

CBS SUNDAY MORNING has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 22 consecutive broadcast seasons. It is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.




