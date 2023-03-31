Video: Neil Diamond To Open Up About Parkinson's, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & More on CBS

Music legend Neil Diamond, who announced in 2018 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, says he's just coming to terms with the diagnosis in a revealing, emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, April 2 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Watch a preview below:

Legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond opens up to Anthony Mason about coming to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis, his career, and the Broadway show based on his life of @beautifulnoise this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/zmi7v5YYrk - CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) March 31, 2023

In the wide-ranging interview, Diamond talks with Mason about his career, the current Broadway show based on his life, "A Beautiful Noise," stepping back from touring and adjusting to his new life with Parkinson's. The 82-year-old Diamond also tells Mason he was in denial for the first year or two after being diagnosed, and he wasn't ready to accept what the doctor told him.

"I'm still doing it. And I don't like it. But the ... this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it," Diamond says. "And, OK, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

