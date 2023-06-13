Video: Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical'

Sweeney Todd is running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Natasha Katz took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' for her outstanding work on Sweeney Todd (currently running at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Natasha checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Natasha Katz has designed for theater, opera, dance, film, concerts, and permanent lighting installations around the world. Recent Broadway: MJ; Some Like It Hot; Springsteen on Broadway; Aladdin; Hello, Dolly! (starring Bette Midler); An American in Paris; Long Day’s Journey Into Night (starring Jessica Lange). She is a seven-time Tony Award winner for her work on Broadway. Recent Dance: Like Water for Chocolate, Winter’s Tale (The Royal Ballet), The Nutcracker (The Joffrey). She is a TDF Wendy Wasserstein Project Mentor and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2019.





