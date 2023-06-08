Video: Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season

The season opens June 12, 2023 and runs through August 20, 2023.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

 Did you know that St. Louis, Missouri is home to the nation's largest outdoor musical theatre? For 105 seasons The Muny has been enriching lives by producing exceptional musical theatre, accessible to all, while continuing its remarkable tradition in Forest Park. This summer, it will present seven world-class musicals and welcome over 350,000 theatregoers.

"Our 105th season is epic, thrilling and promises another great summer of memories for our incredible Muny audiences," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "It's an adventurous season that offers something for everyone, and we're already hard at work to create seven spectacular productions."

The season kicks off on a high note with the Regional and Muny premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12 - 18); followed by the magical Muny favorite, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22 - 30); Chess makes its Muny premiere in July in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame and Saint Louis Chess Club (July 5 - 11); the epic love story, West Side Story returns to the Muny stage (July 15 - 21); also returning to the stage after over a decade is the comedy to die for, Little Shop of Horrors (July 25 - 31); the long awaited Muny premiere of Rent finally arrives (August 4 - 10) and the grand finale of the season is the divine musical comedy Sister Act (August 14 - 20).

Watch below as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Isaacson to chat more about this season's lineup and discuss the legacy of this truly incredible theatre institution.

 





Recommended For You