Video: Michael Urie Talks ONCE UPON A MATTRESS and Season 2 of SHRINKING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Broadway star Michael Urie stopped by Good Morning America to discuss the new season of Apple TV's Shrinking, as well as the current Broadway production of Once Upon a Mattress, where he performs opposite Sutton Foster.

He talked about the plot of the musical, which is a retelling of The Princess and the Pea, and his role as the hopeful Prince Dauntless.

"It's very funny," Urie said of the show. "Amy Sherman-Palladino has polished up the script for us and Sutton is a complete genius; a true Broadway triple threat. It's a fabulous cast and we are having the best time."

It's a "wonderful bedtime story," the performer added, noting the "giggles of children coming from the audience," during the performances. He also exclaimed that he "can't believe" the luck he has found with his current projects, which include a role opposite Michael Keaton in the new comedy film Goodrich.

Once Upon A Mattress is currently playing a limited engagement through November 30, 2024 at The Hudson Theatre. The second season of Shrinking, where he stars alongside Jason Segal and Harrison Ford, has also just debuted on Apple TV+. Goodrich opens in theaters this Friday.

Once Upon a Mattress returns to Broadway in a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods). An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

The new production of Once Upon a Mattress is a transfer of the record-breaking, sold-out run at New York City Center’s Encores! earlier this year.