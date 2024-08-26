Video: Meryl Streep Calls ONLY MURDERS Song 'A Gift': 'I Still Sing It To My Grandchildren'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the Season 4 premiere on Tuesday, the stars of Only Murders in the Building were interviewed on Good Morning America to tease the new season and talk about what fans can expect.

In addition to the trio- Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez- Meryl Streep was also interviewed from the set of the hit Hulu series. The Hollywood star joined Only Murders last season as the character of Loretta Durkin, a struggling theater actress.

"Loretta is who probably I would be if I hadn't had a series of incredible breaks," the Academy Award-winner says. "It was special in that way. I kind of came in stripped-down...or Streeped-down," she added with a laugh. "I just wanted joy. And I got it."

Streep also discussed "Look for the Light," the song her character sang in Season 3 which was written by Broadway songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Sara Bareilles.

"The song that they gave me to sing was like a gift. It was one of the most beautiful things. I still sing it to my grandchildren," she revealed.

Short says the new season has a "spectacular mystery", with Gomez adding that she believes "it is our best one." Season 4 premieres on Tuesday, August 27.

In Season 4, the characters spend some time in Los Angeles as an in-universe movie based on their podcast is being developed. At the same time, they attempt to uncover the apparent murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch, who was found dead in the finale of the third season. In addition to the returning cast, new cast members for Season 4 include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more. Watch the full GMA segment!