Video: Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and More in New Clips From ICEBOY!

All new clips have been released from ICEBOY!, the world premiere musical playing at Goodman Theatre in Chicago, featuring Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Cedric Yarbrough, and more. Check out the videos below!

The full title of the production is ICEBOY! OR THE COMPLETELY UNTRUE STORY OF HOW EUGENE O'NEILL CAME TO WRITE 'THE ICEMAN COMETH,' a comic premise that imagines the circumstances behind one of American drama's most celebrated plays.

Directed by Marc Bruni with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, the production features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss, the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman star as Vera Vimm and Eugene O'Neill, with Grey Henson as Iceboy, joined by Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, and Alex Goodrich. The original company remains intact during the extension weeks, with Shawn Pfautsch appearing as Eugene O'Neill in the performances on July 28, 30, 31, and August 1.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the show's latest extension and shared first-look footage of the production. The world premiere musical recently extended for a third and final time through August 16, 2026 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Megan Mullally & Nick Offerman | Eugene O'Neill | at Goodman Theatre" width="356">

Megan Mullally & Cedric Yarbrough

Megan Mullally & Cedric Yarbrough | at Goodman Theatre" width="356">

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