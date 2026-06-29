Video: Meg Stalter Performs at NYC Pride as OH, MARY!'s 'Mary Todd Lincoln'

Meg Stalter teased her upcoming performance in Oh, Mary! on Broadway with the special appearance at the NYC Pride March. The next 'Mary Todd Lincoln' rode in a white convertible as a sexy version of Mary, with MUNA singer Katie Gavin dressed as Abraham Lincoln.

Donning the show's signature 'bratty curls,' Salter then performed a new remix of her single "GAY," along with Gavin, live on ABC's Pride March coverage. Watch the performance below!

The breakout star of HBO’s beloved comedy “Hacks” will make her Broadway debut in the role next week, July 6, for a limited 10-week engagement through Saturday, September 12. She joins an esteemed lineup of actors donning the now iconic bratty curls, also including Cole Escola, Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Hannah Solow, John Cameron Mitchell and Maya Rudolph.

Directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. The show is currently playing an Olivier Award-winning run in London’s West End and this fall, the show’s North American tour will launch in Hartford, CT.