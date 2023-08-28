Video: Meet the Newest Cast Members of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu!

Little Shop of Horrors welcomes Corbin Bleu and Constance Wu to its cast, starting September 26 at the Westside Theatre.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians, Hustlers, Center Theatre Group’s 2:22: A Ghost Story) and stage star Corbin Bleu (High School Musical franchise, Kiss Me Kate, In the Heights) will take on the roles of Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors beginning September 26 at the Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street)!

Before the show's newest stars take to the stage, let's take a look at some of their recent memorable moments on stage!

Constance Wu 

Named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year, Constance Wu has starred in the seminal films Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, in addition to multiple notable TV series such as Amazon’s “The Terminal List” opposite Chris Pratt, and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” as well as several stage productions in Los Angeles, including the recent 2:22: A Ghost Story.

Watch Wu Sing In Fresh Off The Boat

Fresh Off the Boat aired for a total of six seasons from 2015 to 2020. Jessica Huang in Fresh Off the Boat was Wu's breakthrough role and earned her four nominations for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Wu Sings on The Late Late Show

Watch Constance Wu discuss her job working at theme park singing the hits of the time, which included her future Hustlers co-star Jennifer Lopez's hit "Waiting For Tonight"! 

Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu burst onto the international stage as a triple threat in the High School Musical franchise and has gone on to star in multiple acclaimed Broadway musicals – including Kiss Me Kate, Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn, Godspell, and In the Heights. He won a Chita Rivera Award for Best Male Broadway Dancer, and placed 2nd on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

Corbin Bleu in 'The Boys Are Back' in High School Musical 3

High School Musical became the most commercially successful Disey Channel Original Movie ever produced when it was released in 2006. The two sequels, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, were released in August 2007 and October 2008 respectively. 

Corbin Bleu Performs 'Too Darn Hot' From Kiss Me, Kate at the 2019 Tony Awards

For his performance in Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway, Bleu received a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

Bleu Performs in Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals

Bleu most recently starred in the world premiere musical Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals alongside Danielle Wade and more. Forget your troubles-come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly movie.

About Little Shop of Horrors

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival ofLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night). 

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.    




