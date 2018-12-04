Video: Marissa Jaret Winokur Duets With Kermit the Frog on 'The Rainbow Connection'

Dec. 4, 2018  

Tony Award-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur had a dream come true this week as the star cozied up to Kermit the Frog for a performance of his classic song, "The Rainbow Connection"! See their vidoe below!

Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray. She had previously appeared on Broadway as Jan in the revival of Grease. She reprised the role of Tracy Turnblad in the Hollywood Bowl production of Hairspray,which ran from August 5-7, 2011.

