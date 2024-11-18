Video: MUFASA: THE LION KING Featurette; Tickets Now on Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Mufasa: The Lion King, the upcoming prequel to Disney's live-action remake of the animated classic. The video includes interviews with the cast and crew of the film, including director Barry Jenkins and Broadway favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda who has written new songs for the film.

Additionally, tickets are available for the film, which is premiering in theaters on Friday, December 20. The film was voted #8 in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Holiday Movies Survey, demonstrating that fans are eager to experience the latest installment of the beloved franchise on the big screen.

In celebration of Mufasa’s newest journey, Fandango is launching an exciting sweepstakes. Fans can buy a ticket to Mufasa: The Lion King for a chance to win a vacation to Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park. Learn more HERE.

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick.

Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose. Also featured is John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.