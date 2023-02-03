Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About Collaborating on Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK

New York, New York will open April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Rehearsals are now underway for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York, starring Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") as Francine Evans. They are joined by Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. Check out the full cast and creative team!

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

New York, New York
Photo Credit: Rachel Monteleone

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds are against him getting all three until he meets Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. If they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town. Be a part of it.

In the video below, watch as Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the joy of being a part of this creative team, his friendship and working relationship with John Kander, and the enduring legacy of Kander & Ebb.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trai Photo
Video: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus Watch a New Trailer!
The full cast and creative team has been announced for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK. Plus, check out a new trailer of the cast in action!
Video: Get a First Listen to Songs From NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: Get a First Listen to Songs From NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Get a first listen to songs from the upcoming Broadway musical New York, New York! Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023.
Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway Photo
Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway
Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, coming to Broadway this Spring! See how to purchase tickets and more!
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of New York, New York Photo
VIDEO: John Kander Discusses the Origins of 'New York, New York'
In a new video preview ahead of New York, New York's premiere on Broadway, John Kander discusses the original song and the process writing it. Kander explains how he and Fred Ebb wrote songs for the film and presented them to Martin Scorsese, Liza Minelli, and Robert DeNiro.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew BovellVideo: See Highlights From THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE By Andrew Bovell
February 3, 2023

David Mirvish and The Company Theatre, one of Toronto's most acclaimed independent theatre companies, present the Canadian premiere of the acclaimed Australian family drama, Things I Know to be True, written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Philip Riccio. See video highlights from the production!
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About Collaborating on Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORKVideo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Up About Collaborating on Kander & Ebb's NEW YORK, NEW YORK
February 3, 2023

Rehearsals are now underway for the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York, starring Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele. In this video, Lin-Manuel Miranda discusses the joy of being a part of this creative team, his friendship and working relationship with John Kander, and the enduring legacy of Kander & Ebb.
Photos & Video: Check Out All New Images & Footage of ALADDIN North American Tour!Photos & Video: Check Out All New Images & Footage of ALADDIN North American Tour!
February 3, 2023

Get a first look at brand-new production photos and video of the Aladdin North American tour!
Exclusive: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Androgynous' from His Latest Broadgrass AlbumExclusive: Watch Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Androgynous' from His Latest Broadgrass Album
February 2, 2023

In this video, watch as Broadway favorite and current star of Funny Girl Ramin Karimloo gives us an exclusive look at a song from his latest album, 'The Road to Find Out – North'
Photo & Video: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica in CAMELOTPhoto & Video: First Look at Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo and Jordan Donica in CAMELOT
February 2, 2023

Get a first look at photo and video of the stars of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot: Andrew Burnap (as Arthur), Phillipa Soo (as Guenevere), Jordan Donica (as Lancelot Du Lac)!
share