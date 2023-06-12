Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo, currently running at the Booth Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, producer LaChanze checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Kim is a bright and funny Jersey teen, who happens to look like a 72-year-old lady. And yet her aging condition may be the least of her problems. Forced to maneuver family secrets, borderline personalities, and possible felony charges, Kim is determined to find happiness in a world where not even time is on her side. Kimberly Akimbo is a funny, moving and powerful new musical with songs that beautifully tell us new things. Based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name, Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori





