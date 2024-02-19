Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Producer LaChanze Performs A Song From the Tony-Winning Musical On CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Tony Award-winning performer and producer LaChanze joined CBS Sunday Morning this week to discuss her career on stage, representation of black voices behind the scenes, and stepping into her new role as a Broadway producer.

As part of the segment, LaChanze performed a stripped down version of a song from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo. LaChanze is a lead producer on the show which was the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2021-2022 Broadway season.

See her performance of the emotional lullaby, "Father Time" from Kimberly Akimbo here!

WEB Extra: Broadway star @laChanze, who won a Tony Award for best musical "Kimberly Akimbo" as a producer sings "Father Time" from the musical, accompanied by our David Pogue. https://t.co/1Nv4Mj082E pic.twitter.com/5CkIkvIWwZ — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) February 18, 2024

Watch the rest of the interview here!

LaChanze's Broadway credits include Celie in The Color Purple (Tony Award), Ti Moune in Once On This Island (Tony Award nomination), Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, If/Then, The Wiz, Company, Ragtime, and Dreamgirls.

Off-Broadway she has been seen in The Secret Life of Bees, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, The Vagina Monologues, and Cabin in the Sky at New York City Center Encores! TV:

Her film work includes The Help, Melinda, and Disney’s Hercules among other titles. As Director: Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company in 2024. As Producer: Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, 20th Anniversary of Suzan-Lori Parks’ acclaimed Pulitzer-Prize-Winning play, Topdog/Underdog; Jeanine Tesori David Lindsay-Abaire’s new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, both co-produced with David Stone. President of Black Theatre United, a community dedicated to awareness, accountability, and advocacy.