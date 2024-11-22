Video: Kristen Bell and Emily Goglia Perform WICKED and FROZEN Medley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kristen Bell joined Emily Goglia for a guest appearance during her cabaret show at The Moon Room in Los Angeles earlier this week. The duo performed a medley of songs from Wicked and Frozen.

Check out the full performance below!

Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club was performed at The Moon Room on Melrose on Monday, November 18, at 8pm. Goglia's accompanist was Pete White. Other special guests included Juliette Goglia, Lauren Elder, and Gabe Gibbs.

About Emily Goglia

Emily Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now, she brings her love of cabaret back to LA. She has been seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW's Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums.

About Kristen Bell

Kristen made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017). Bell garnered further recognition for voicing Princess Anna in the Disney animated films Frozen (2013), Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018), and Frozen II (2019).

Bell starred as Jeannie van der Hooven in the Showtime comedy series House of Lies. She also starred as Eleanor Shellstrop in the acclaimed NBC comedy series The Good Place, for which she received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy.