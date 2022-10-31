Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL
What did our Kid Critics think of Sesame Street: The Musical? Find out!
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.
We are continuing the series with Tess (8), Lilah (7), and Lennon (8), who recently headed to Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) to check out Sesame Street: The Musical. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!
The Muppets from Sesame Street take to the stage! Join Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, The Count, Gabrielle, and a whole host of Sesame Street favorites as they appear onstage in their very own musical. Filled with live puppetry, iconic songs fans know and love, and new compositions by Tom Kitt, Helen Park, and Nate Edmondson, this production is designed for both the young and the young-at-heart, including furry fun for fans of all ages. The show is written, directed, and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.
From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV
October 31, 2022
The rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl, is now playing at La Mirada. Check out video footage here!
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Actor Evan Alexander Smith Shares His Theatre Journey from Canada to Broadway
October 30, 2022
Podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the talented, genuine and gracious 'Merrily We Roll Along' actor, Evan Alexander Smith. Evan gives us a glimpse into the rehearsal room of New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and more. Listen here!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TAKE ME OUT on Broadway
October 29, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement. We're taking you inside opening night in this video.
Video: Watch Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Curtain Call Speech at TAKE ME OUT
October 28, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Watch Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's speech at curtain call here!
Video/Photos: Gabriel Byrne's WALKING WITH GHOSTS Opens on Broadway!
October 28, 2022
Last night, internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne opened in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, on Broadway. This adaptation from his best-selling memoir of the same name is directed by Lonny Price and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only. Check out photos and video footage from opening night here!