Video: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys

Kevin Cahoon is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Almost three decades after making his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy, Kevin Cahoon finally knows what a Tony nomination feels like. Playing 'Peanut' in Shucked got him there.

"The thing about being in the theatre... it's the people," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That's what you carry with you throughout the years. When this honor happened to me, I had 200 text messages within the first hour and a half. That's what this community is! They cheerlead for each other."

Below, watch as Kevin chats more about his long journey with Shucked, why the theatre community is so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





