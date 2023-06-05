Video: Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys

Almost three decades after making his Broadway debut in The Who's Tommy, Kevin Cahoon finally knows what a Tony nomination feels like. Playing 'Peanut' in Shucked got him there.

"The thing about being in the theatre... it's the people," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "That's what you carry with you throughout the years. When this honor happened to me, I had 200 text messages within the first hour and a half. That's what this community is! They cheerlead for each other."

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.