Video: Katie Rose Clarke's New Christmas Song 'Margarita Christmas'

Katie Rose Clarke has released her new Christmas song, titled "Margarita Christmas". The song was released last month, and was co-written by Clarke and Steven Jamail. Listen here!

Katie Rose Clarke recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Alonge. She is best known for her time as Glinda the Good in both the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked.

Clarke came to national attention in the PBS broadcast of “Live fromLincoln Center: The Light in The Piazza” playing Clara Johnson for which she made her Broadway debut. Clarke originated the role of Hannah Campbell in Allegiance and Ellen in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon.Television credits include CBS’ “The Good Wife” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

In regional theatre, she is recognized for her role as Cathy Hiatt in The Last Five Years at the Long Wharf Theatre for which she was awarded the Connecticut Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in 2014. She most recently starred alongside Matt Doyle in Huey Lewis’ Heart of Rock n Roll at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater. She was also seen in the East Coast debut of Craig Lucas’ pla yPrayer For My Enemyas Marianne Noone, also at the Long Wharf Theatre Company. Clarke appeared in the staged concert of Parade as Mrs. Phagan conducted by Jason Robert Brown at Lincoln Center.