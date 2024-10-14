Video: Josh Groban Confirms New Music and Retrospective Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Josh Groban fans are in luck! "I am working on new music," the best-selling artist and Tony-nominated performer confirmed during a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I was doing some writing while I was doing Sweeney Todd...there are a lot of songs that are half-finished and fully demoed and all that," Groban shared. The singer also revealed that he will likely be releasing a best-of retrospective album within the next year, which will also include some new songs. This would be his first new album since 2020's Harmony, which included duets with Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sara Bareilles.

"There's a lot to say and a lot of people I'm enjoying collaborating with. There are no rules right now in music. There are so many different styles and cross-pollinations and so I'm excited," he added.

Earlier this year, Groban left the recent Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, having played 300-odd performances as the titular character. He discussed this experience on the Jennifer Hudson Show as well, calling it "the hardest I ever worked," adding that his Broadway castmates were the "greatest community in the world."

As a recording artist, Josh Groban has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. He made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and, in January, concluded his run as Sweeney Todd in the 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim's musical.

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.