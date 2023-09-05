Video: Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

It's a big day at the James Earl Jones Theatre! The company of Gutenberg! The Musical! moves out of the rehearsal room and into their new Broadway home on 48th Street, where the show will play for a strictly limited 20-week engagement. Previews begin Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power! Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show.

"Nobody makes me laugh like Josh. I laugh at him all day... sometimes to the detriment of our rehearsal process," Andrew told Richard Ridge. "We often have to stop and catch our breath."

"Andrew Rannells makes me better," added Josh. "It's the truth! He actually elevates everything to a level that makes you want to serve back. Everything he does is brilliant- so I try to elevate myself. Most of the time I fail... but my mom says that as long as I'm trying, anything can happen."

Below, watch as both chat more about the rehearsal process and explian why they can't wait to get the show in front of an audience.