Video: Jimmy Fallon Talks ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Rehearsals, Hopes for Sardi's Portrait

Last night on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon talked about getting ready to star in Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love alongside Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"I've been practicing for the past month. They told me it was just reading, but it's more than that," admitted Fallon, before shedding some light on his rehearsal process. "I went to a thing called a put-in on Friday, which is where they put you into the theater in the afternoon, and you sit with the cast and you read and you wear headset microphones," he explained.

He then shared his hopes for a portrait at Sardi's, petitioning directly to the famed Broadway institution: "Anyone at Sardi's: I can't wait to come. And I really would love a portrait of me," he said to the camera. Also in the segment, Fallon praised his co-stars, including Bryan who he called "unbelievably hilarious," noting that she also gives a "great emotional performance." Watch Fallon talk about his experience here!