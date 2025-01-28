Video: Jimmy Fallon Talks ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE Rehearsals, Hopes for Sardi's Portrait

Fallon will star in the show beginning January 28.
Last night on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon talked about getting ready to star in Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love alongside Nick Kroll, Aidy Bryant, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
"I've been practicing for the past month. They told me it was just reading, but it's more than that," admitted Fallon, before shedding some light on his rehearsal process. "I went to a thing called a put-in on Friday, which is where they put you into the theater in the afternoon, and you sit with the cast and you read and you wear headset microphones," he explained.
He then shared his hopes for a portrait at Sardi's, petitioning directly to the famed Broadway institution: "Anyone at Sardi's: I can't wait to come. And I really would love a portrait of me," he said to the camera. Also in the segment, Fallon praised his co-stars, including Bryan who he called "unbelievably hilarious," noting that she also gives a "great emotional performance." Watch Fallon talk about his experience here!
LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.