Video: Jeremy Strong Accepts Tony Award For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Tonight, Jeremy Strong won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Watch his acceptance speech below!

About Jeremy Strong

Strong is one of his generation’s most respected and versatile actors. For his lead performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO series “Succession,” he was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in 2022. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features premiered at Cannes. Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts.

He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha BaronCohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay’s The Big Short alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Other film work includes Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin’s The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight’s thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow’s drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman’s The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman’s acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava DuVernay’s Selma, which was Oscar nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, the last one being Amy Herzog’s The Great God Pan in 2012. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship. He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company.