Video: Tonya Pinkins Sings 'When It Ends' from THE WILD PARTY at New York City Center Encores!





Watch Tonya Pinkins sing "When It Ends" from The Wild Party at New York City Center Encores!

Pinkins, who originated the role of Kate, returns to The Wild Party as diva Dolores Montoya, for the Encores! production, running through March 29.

Pinkins stars in The Wild Party alongside Jasmine Amy Rogers, Adrienne Warren, Jelani Alladin, Wesley J. Barnes, Jordan Donica, KJ Hippensteel, Andrew Kober, Lesli Margherita, Betsy Morgan, Meghan Murphy, Maya Rowe, Joseph A. Byrd, Claybourne Elder, and Evan Tyrone Martin. The cast also includes standbys Curtis Bannister and Kyrie Courter.

Watch the video here!