Video: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Theatre Company

The cast of Jonah includes: Gabby Beans as “Ana,” Hagan Oliveras as “Jonah,” Samuel Henry Levine as “Danny,” and John Zdrojeski as “Steven.”

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting the world premiere of Jonah by Rachel Bonds, directed by Danya Taymor, which opens tomorrow, February 1.

Check out footage below! 
 
The cast of Jonah includes: Gabby Beans as “Ana,” Hagan Oliveras as “Jonah,” Samuel Henry Levine as “Danny,” and John Zdrojeski as “Steven.”
 
Jonah began preview performances on Thursday, January 11, 2024, and opens officially on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, March 10, 2024.
 
Ana is away at school, far from home and deeply alone. When she meets Jonah, everything she's longed for begins falling into place—except that Jonah is not all he seems. What begins as an exploration of thrilling desire shifts into more complex negotiations of intimacy and survival, as Ana is haunted by her past, present, and future. This heart-racing coming-of-age story from Rachel Bonds will keep you guessing until its final twisting moments. Danya Taymor directs.
 
The creative team for Jonah includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Kaye Voyce (Costumes), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting), Kate Marvin (Sound), Tommy Kurzman (Hair and Wig), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Morgan Auld (Illusions), Tilly Evans-Krueger (Movement), and Ann James (Intimacy).
 





