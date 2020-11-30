Video: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Features 'You Learn' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances.

Cast members from JAGGED LITTLE PILL performed "You Learn," (featuring Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten and Kathryn Gallagher!

Watch the video below!

