Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Members Visit the White House to Discuss Visibility and Representation

While at the White House, cast members of Some Like It Hot were greeted by the Second Gentleman.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee made history on Sunday night as the first non-binary Tony Award winner for Best Lead Actor in a Musical for their role in Some Like It Hot. Upon an invitation from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Ghee traveled to Washington D.C. on Monday with their castmates Adrianna Hicks, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Kevin Del Aguila to meet with the Press Secretary to discuss visibility and representation for trans and non-binary individuals, as the administration highlights voices from the community during Pride month.  

See video from the visit below.
 
While at the White House, the cast was also greeted by the Second Gentleman, who Ghee had met earlier this year at a roundtable event in NYC. Ghee handed Mr. Emhoff their Tony statue and encouraged him to “give it a spin.”

The company received a special tour of the White House, with staff greeting the cast along the way and congratulating Ghee on their historic win and thanking them for giving representation to the LGBTQI+ community. The visit comes at a time when LGBTQI+ rights are under attack, with over 600+ anti-LGBTQI+ bills introduced at state level, making visibility even more important.



