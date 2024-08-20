Video: Inside the Recording of Aaron Lazar's 'Impossible Dream' Benefit Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway star Aaron Lazar appeared on GMA3 on Tuesday to discuss his ALS diagnosis and the forthcoming benefit album that features numerous members of the theatre community.

The album, "Impossible Dream," has been put together to benefit the ALS Network. Guests on the recording include Josh Groban, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Neil Patrick Harris, Leslie Odom, Jr., Norm Lewis, Kate Baldwin, Kelli O’Hara, Loren Allred, Sting, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, Mike Love, Liz Callaway, Joanna Gleason, Brian d'Arcy James, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean, Christy Altomare, Christiane Noll, Adam Jacobs, and the late Rebecca Luker, who passed away from ALS in 2020.

"I didn't want to be pulled down into the inertia of the disease," Lazar said of his diagnosis. "I wanted to find a way to stay above it."

The centerpiece of the album is a star-studded group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from The Man of La Mancha, a song Lazar first performed in a production of the musical years ago.

"Today is just this gift. And then we get to make this music and sing this song for anybody out there who needs love and support," said the actor.

The GMA segment also provided viewers with an inside look into the recording of the titular number, with some of the stars also providing their thoughts on the project and their friendship with Lazar.

Mitchell noted that he would have been "happy just showing up and sitting in the booth and just listening to everything going on. But, it's extra nice to be able to sing too."

The album will be released on August 23. Pre-order it here.

About Aaron Lazar:

An award-winning actor, singer, and motivational speaker, Aaron has built a storied career with over two decades of experience on stage and screen. From the venerable theaters of Broadway to working with some of Hollywood's most respected directors including Martin Scorsese and the Russo Brothers, Aaron’s ability to captivate audiences is proven and compelling.

His speaking platform The Impossible Dream helps raise awareness to end ALS. With a successful launch in the fall of 2023, Aaron now brings his impactful story to audiences around the country including: a conference of the country’s top neurosurgeons, global pharmaceutical companies, the world's biggest biotech conference, and the students and faculty of Duke University, Aaron’s alma mater. Aaron was also recently honored as the keynote speaker and special guest artist at the ALS Network’s annual gala in Los Angeles. The versatility and vulnerability of Aaron and his Impossible Dream motivates and inspires audiences across all industries and sectors to believe in the power of the indomitable human spirit, reminding us that we all have the power to make the impossible possible.