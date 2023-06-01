Video: Inside the First Rehearsal for BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at The Muny

The Muny is presenting the regional premiere production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12 -18.

Joining the previously announced Sara Sheperd (Carole King), Jarrod Spector (Barry Mann), Jackie Burns (Cynthia Weil), Steven Good (Gerry Goffin), Noah Weisberg (Don Kirshner) and Sharon Hunter (Genie Klein) are Corey Barrow, John Battagliese, Jett Blackorby, Kelly Liz Bolick, Shawn Bowers, Tavis Kordell Cunningham, Anna Gassett, Talya Groves, Alia Hodge, Kennedy Holmes, Sage Lee, Sandie Lee, Spencer Davis Milford, Tavia Riveé, Mike Schwitter and Byron St. Cyr. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen youth ensemble.

The inspiring true story, as previously announced, is led by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, choreographer Patricia Wilcox, associate choreographer Kelly Liz Bolick, with music direction by Charlie Alterman.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Ryan Douglass, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Kylee Loera, wig design by J. Jared Janas, with production stage manager Nancy Uffner.





