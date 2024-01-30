Video: In Conversation with Chita Rivera

Broadway lost a legend today when the great Chita Rivera passed away at the age of 91 years old. Throughout her extraordinary career, Chita not only appeared in some of the most beloved musicals of all time, but she left a lasting mark on all of those who crossed her path.

Just last May, Chita graciously co-hosted BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary concert celebration alongside her old friend (and Chita's biggest fan) Richard Ridge. Richard has interviewed Chita countless times since he first met her decades ago, bringing the theatre community her invaluable insights on the value of putting in the work, learning from your peers, and staying determined.

Below, watch as we hear straight from Chita herself as she checks in with Richard across the last two decades for: the release of her memoir (2023), her Cafe Carlyle debut (2016), backstage at The Visit (2015), her return to Birdland (2014), her act at 54 Below (2014), and her 80th Birthday celebration (2013).