Video: In Conversation with Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera passed away on January 30, 2024 at the age of 91.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Broadway lost a legend today when the great Chita Rivera passed away at the age of 91 years old. Throughout her extraordinary career, Chita not only appeared in some of the most beloved musicals of all time, but she left a lasting mark on all of those who crossed her path. 

Just last May, Chita graciously co-hosted BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary concert celebration alongside her old friend (and Chita's biggest fan) Richard Ridge. Richard has interviewed Chita countless times since he first met her decades ago, bringing the theatre community her invaluable insights on the value of putting in the work, learning from your peers, and staying determined.

Below, watch as we hear straight from Chita herself as she checks in with Richard across the last two decades for: the release of her memoir (2023), her Cafe Carlyle debut (2016), backstage at The Visit (2015), her return to Birdland (2014), her act at 54 Below (2014), and her 80th Birthday celebration (2013). 





Video: Remembering the Great Chita Rivera Photo
Video: Remembering the Great Chita Rivera

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations. Today we recap just a few of her most spectacular performances in tribute.

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo
Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of three-time Tony Award winner Hinton Battle. He was 67 years old.

Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of Broadway icon Chita Rivera, who, as shared by her beloved daughter Lisa Mordente, died peacefully on today, January 30, 2024 in New York after a brief illness. 

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97 Photo
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Director Norman Jewison Dies at 97

Fiddler on the Roof director Norman Jewison has passed away at 97. He was nominated for an Oscar for directing the 1971 film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, starring Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon, and Paul Mann. Jewison also directed Moonstruck, which won Cher an Academy Award.

