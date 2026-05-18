Video: On the Red Carpet at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards
Tune in Monday, May 18 at 5:45pm ET to watch live.
Tonight, May 18, Charlotte d’Amboise and Robyn Hurder will host the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards at the NYU Skirball Center. The evening celebrates dance and choreography from the year in Broadway and film. Tune in at 5:45pm ET as we hit the red carpet with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.
Check out the full list of nomintions for the Chita Rivera Awards.
As previously announced, Leslie Uggams will present Ann-Margret with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The evening will feature performances by the casts of Chess and Ragtime; Andrea McArdle (Annie), Michelle Aravena (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub), Samantha Pollino (Chess), Nicolas King (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), and more.
Priscilla Lopez (A Chorus Line), Ben Vereen (Pippin), Robert Fairchild (An American In Paris), Dylis Croman (Dancin’), Robert Montano (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), and DeWitt Fleming (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) have been added to the roster as presenters. They join presenters Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Kevin Csolak (Gypsy), Tilly Evans-Kreuger (The Outsiders), and Desmond Richardson (Fosse).
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