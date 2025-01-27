Video: Idina Menzel Performs 'In the Leaves' From REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the first previews of Redwood this past weekend, Idina Menzel visited TODAY to discuss and perform the song "In the Leaves" from the new musical.

In a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager and guest-host Kelsea Ballerini, the Tony winner shared why she was drawn to the project, which is written by Tina Landau with music by Kate Diaz.

"I learned about people who live in trees for long periods of time...They are protesting the logging companies from cutting down these incredible redwoods. I thought that would make a really great musical," Menzel explained. "I thought that she would be in this dream space in her mind. She was experiencing an upheaval in her life and needed to get away from everything." The performer brought the idea to Landau who, after several years of development, began to refine the piece during the pandemic.

She went on to share her experience of singing 300 feet up in the canopy of a redwood, before playing a game of “Hot Seat!" where Menzel shares her most embarrassing moment on stage, an interaction with Barbra Streisand following her Kennedy Center honors performance, and more.