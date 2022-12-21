Video: How Tim Minchin Made MATILDA's New Song

The miracle of Matilda is already on the big screen, and in just days, it arrives on Netflix. Just in time for the holidays, the beloved Roald Dahl story, which was brilliantly adapted for the stage over a decade ago, will be available to stream from home thanks to the genius of its original creators. One of them is Tim Minchin.

"It's so nice to be a part of something that only does good in the world, on so many different levels," the composer told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Usually there is a sort of Faustian trade off when something goes well... but there's no deal with the devil! I feel so lucky."

One of Minchin's biggest contributions to the fim was a newsong, titled 'Still Holding My Hand.' "I was a bit skeptical about writing a new song for the movie. But it hit me, like a bolt of lightening, really, how important it was to have the film end with a song." he explained. "I was so excited to go back to that palette and those things that have come to mean so much to me over the twelve-year life of the show. Writing it was the best bit."

