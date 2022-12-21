Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
Click Here for More on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Video: How Tim Minchin Made MATILDA's New Song

Matilda will be available to stream on Netflix on December 25, 2022.

Dec. 21, 2022  

The miracle of Matilda is already on the big screen, and in just days, it arrives on Netflix. Just in time for the holidays, the beloved Roald Dahl story, which was brilliantly adapted for the stage over a decade ago, will be available to stream from home thanks to the genius of its original creators. One of them is Tim Minchin.

"It's so nice to be a part of something that only does good in the world, on so many different levels," the composer told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Usually there is a sort of Faustian trade off when something goes well... but there's no deal with the devil! I feel so lucky."

One of Minchin's biggest contributions to the fim was a newsong, titled 'Still Holding My Hand.' "I was a bit skeptical about writing a new song for the movie. But it hit me, like a bolt of lightening, really, how important it was to have the film end with a song." he explained. "I was so excited to go back to that palette and those things that have come to mean so much to me over the twelve-year life of the show. Writing it was the best bit."

Watch below as he chats more about the film!



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Video: Kerry Butler Doesnt Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE Photo
Video: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE
Beetlejuice is entering its final weeks of performances and one of its stars, the wonderful Kerry Butler, is chatting with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about its journey in this video!
Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, Designing Broadway Photo
Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, 'Designing Broadway'
In this video, watch as Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane and co-writer Eila Mell discuss their new book, Designing Broadway. The book is a richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design.
Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT Photo
Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
In this video, watch as Broadway legend Randy Graff chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the screen via BroadwayHD!
Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid Photo
Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid after the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album is available to purchase now. In this video, the couple checks in with Richard Ridge to talk all about putting it together!

From This Author - Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their original cast album collection and the rest is history.He has ... (read more about this author)


Video: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICEVideo: Kerry Butler Doesn't Want to Say Goodbye to BEETLEJUICE
December 19, 2022

Beetlejuice is entering its final weeks of performances and one of its stars, the wonderful Kerry Butler, is chatting with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about its journey in this video!
Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, 'Designing Broadway'Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, 'Designing Broadway'
December 16, 2022

In this video, watch as Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane and co-writer Eila Mell discuss their new book, Designing Broadway. The book is a richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design.
Video: Common Opens Up About Making His Broadway Debut in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZYVideo: Common Opens Up About Making His Broadway Debut in BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
December 3, 2022

Common chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the new Broadway play, Between Riverside and Crazy in this extended interview.
Video: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHTVideo: Randy Graff Looks Back on MR. SATURDAY NIGHT
December 1, 2022

In this video, watch as Broadway legend Randy Graff chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the screen via BroadwayHD!
Video: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something StupidVideo: Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Open Up About Their New Album, Something Stupid
November 21, 2022

Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have just released their first joint album! Titled Something Stupid after the 1967 Carson and Gaile song, the album is available to purchase now. In this video, the couple checks in with Richard Ridge to talk all about putting it together!
share