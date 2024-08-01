Video: Hawley Gould and Monica Tulia Ramirez Sing 'Show Them Who You Are' From SUFFS at The Public Theater Block Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hawley Gould & Monica Tulia Ramirez performed 'Show Them Who You Are' from SUFFS at The Public Theater's GO PUBLIC! Block Party, which took place on July 28, 2024. This performance was part of the "Public Theater Greatest Hits" segment, featuring memorable songs from iconic Public Theater musicals. Check out the video here!

The block party, held at Astor Place and The Public's 425 Lafayette home, celebrated the theater's rich history of groundbreaking productions. SUFFS, along with other beloved shows like HAMILTON, HAIR, and FUN HOME, was highlighted during the event.

This free, family-friendly celebration included various performances, workshops, and activities, showcasing The Public's commitment to accessible theater for all New Yorkers. The event was part of PUBLIC GIVES!, a fundraising initiative supporting The Public's mission.