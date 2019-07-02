Video: Happy Canada Day from the West End Cast of COME FROM AWAY

To celebrate Canada Day, the cast of Come From Away decided to help pay it forward and give commuters at London's Tottenham Court Road station a helping hand with their travel.



BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body went down to check it and see how the audience reacted to this wonderful surprise.



Watch the full video below!



The smash hit musical Come From Away has extended its run in the West End until 15 February 2020.

Telling the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them, the critically acclaimed production earned great success at the Olivier Awards, winning "Best New Musical", "Best Theatre Choreographer", "Best Sound Design" and "Outstanding Achievement in Music".





