Video: HELL'S KITCHEN Performs 'Kaleidoscope' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Hell's Kitchen performed Kaleidoscope on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on the Friday, March 22 episode. The performance marked the musical's broadcast television debut.

Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon also sat down with Jimmy Fallon to discuss bringing the show to Broadway.

Keys says she knew Moon was the one for the role. "We all knew that she was the one. It's a long journey. It takes a very special person. You have to be able to be a killer dancer, killer singer, killer vocalist, killer actor, and she's so phenomenal. And you have to have that New York energy."

Of the score, Moon states: "It's like these classics, and these anthems, but you've never heard them in this way before. They're real earworms."

Watch the full interview here:

HELL’S KITCHEN will begin performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.

Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, and Chris Lee star alongside Moon.

The cast also includes Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Vanessa Ferguson, David Guzman, Jakeim Hart, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Sarah Parker, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega , Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb, Donna Vivino, with Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Gianna Harris, Takia “ Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, and Oscar Whitney Jr.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.