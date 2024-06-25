Video: Gretchen Shope and Damson Chola, Jr. Talk 2024 Jimmy Awards Wins

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jimmy Award-winning student performers Gretchen Shope and Damson Chola, Jr. stopped by Good Morning America on Tuesday, following their respective wins on Monday evening.

Shope was nominated for her performance as the title role in Alice By Heart with Chola earning recognition for playing Seymour Krelborn in Little Shop of Horrors.

Chola told GMA that hearing his name called was "absolutely surreal...just an incredible experience. It's hard to soak it all up. Honestly, it won't really hit me until I get home back in Texas..."

Shope shared Chola's sentiments, saying that "'surreal' is a great word" to describe how she felt performing on a Broadway stage. "The fact that we all got to experience our Broadway debut as a collective unit is so magical and I'm so grateful that I got to experience that with these people that I've become really great friends with over the past ten days," Shope said.

Watch the full interview and take a look at the ceremony HERE.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States.