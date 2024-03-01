Video: Go Inside the Opening Celebration of DOUBT with Amy Ryan, Liev Schreiber & More

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Todd Haimes Theatre, where John Patrick Shanley's Doubt: A Parable celebrated its opening night. This marks the first Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play since it premiered in 2005.

"The world has changed so much since we did the play originally," Shanley told Richard Ridge. "Half of the lines in the play land differently than they did before, because now the entire audience walks in riddled with doubt. They're almost comforted and relieved that people on stage are sharing that with them."

The revival is led by Liev Schreber, who plays Father Flynn. "Tonight was particularly emotional, but I'm so proud to be in this group of actors," said Schreiber. "We've been through a lot and they've done such an extraordinary job of representing John's play."

Pat of what the company went through, of course, was a last minute casting change when Amy Ryan stepped into the role of Sister Aloysius after Tyne Daly was hospitalized in early February. Daly is now out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

"I'm grateful that I can do this show in tandem with her," said Ryan "I feel the spirit of her with me, and her encouragement."

Watch interviews with the cast and creative team as they celebrate the big night. Reviews for Doubt will be published on March 7.