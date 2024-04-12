Video: Liev Schreiber Talks DOUBT: A PARABLE 20 Years Later on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Liev Schreiber, who is currently playing the role of Father Flynn in the Broadway production of Doubt, visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday.

The play, which was originally produced on Broadway in 2005, centers on a celebrated Catholic priest who is accused of sexual misconduct by Sister Aloysius, the principal of the school.

On Seth Meyers, Schreiber talked about playing the accused priest and how he sees the play a bit differently in 2024, almost 20 years it originally debuted.

"I think there's elements in this play now of how deeply polarized we are and, you know, sort of lost our capacity for nuance and complexity in things. And in the rush to win, people have lost the notion of progress."

He went on to reveal what director Scott Ellis said to him when considering playing the role:

"He said, 'I never thought he did it. And if he didn't do it, what sort of issues does that bring up in our rush to judgment in our desire to sort of take each other down?'"

On its relevance, Schreiber said, "Those are the elements of the play that I think speak to this moment that we're in and the polarization, certainly, that I think we're feeling politically..."

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.