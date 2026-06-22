Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For SHREK THE MUSICAL at The Muny





Watch footage from the designer run of Shrek The Musical, coming soon to The Muny! Opening this Thursday, the production runs through July 2, starring Nik Walker as Shrek and Kara Lindsay as Fiona. The video features Aymee Garcia as Gingy, singing "Freak Flag" with the cast.

The production will also star Marcus M. Martin as Donkey, Troy Iwata as Lord Farquaad, Solomon Rosenthal, Lake Schultz, Amelie Lock, Aymee Garcia, Tyler Joseph Ellis, and Salome Smith, joined by Mathew Blasio, DeShawn Bowens, Monique Churchill, Matthew Davies, Kylie Edwards, Ryan Fitzgerald, Matt Gibson, Jack Gimpel, Shelby Griswold, Michael Harp, Gwen Hollander, Abby Linderman, Sean McManus, Shelby Ringdahl, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Kelly Sheehan, Caitlin Stebelman, and Jonah D. Winston. The production will additionally feature The Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

Shrek The Musical is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O’Neill (choreographer) and Ben Whiteley (music director/conductor).

Season 108 at The Muny also includes Hairspray (June 15-21), Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific (July 6-12), Disney’s Newsies (July 16-22), Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (July 27-Aug. 2), Meet Me In St. Louis (Aug. 6-13) and Something Rotten! (Aug. 17-23). The Muny Presents Lionel Richie is at 8 p.m. Aug. 29.

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