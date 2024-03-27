Video: Go Behind the Scenes of BROOKLYN LAUNDRY With David Zayas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley is currently playing off-Broadway at New York City Center – Stage I.

The production stars Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski, and David Zayas.

Watch as David Zayas goes behind the scenes! David discusses his favorite detail of the set, and more!

John Patrick Shanley, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning author of Doubt and the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck, returns to MTC with this world premiere of a new play. Sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.