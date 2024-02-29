Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

Brooklyn Laundry will run through Sunday, April 14, 2024.
The stars came out to celebrate last night at New York City Center, where Manhattan Theatre Club celebrated opening night of Brooklyn Laundry. Written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt), the new play is led by David Zayas and Cecily Strong, with Florencia Lozano and Andrea Syglowski.
Special guests included Bobby Cananvale, Marc Bruni, Martyna Majok, Anna D. Shaprio, Eric Bogosian, Miriam Silverman, Jocelyn Bioh, Peppermint, and many more.
In Brooklyn Laundry, sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Florencia Lozano, David Zayas, Cecily Strong and Andrea Syglowski
Florencia Lozano, David Zayas, Director/Playwright John Patrick Shanley, Cecily Strong and Andrea Syglowski
Andrea Syglowski, Cecily Strong and Florencia Lozano
Director/Playwright John Patrick Shanley
MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter, Photographer John Quilty, Set Designer Santo Loquasto and MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow
Set Designer Santo Loquasto, MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Ronald Shechtman
MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter and MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow
Sharr White and Evelyn Carr White
Alfred Diaz
Adriana DeMeo and Janie Brookshire
Ibi Owolabi and Martyna Majok
Ibi Owolabi
Miriam Silverman and Anna Ziegler
Peppermint
Peppermint
Signage at MTC Stage 1
