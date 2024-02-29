Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of John Patrick Shanley's BROOKLYN LAUNDRY

The stars came out to celebrate last night at New York City Center, where Manhattan Theatre Club celebrated opening night of Brooklyn Laundry. Written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley (Doubt), the new play is led by David Zayas and Cecily Strong, with Florencia Lozano and Andrea Syglowski.

Special guests included Bobby Cananvale, Marc Bruni, Martyna Majok, Anna D. Shaprio, Eric Bogosian, Miriam Silverman, Jocelyn Bioh, Peppermint, and many more.

In Brooklyn Laundry, sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.

BroadwayWorld was on hand for opening night and you can check out photos from the curtain call and after party festivities below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



