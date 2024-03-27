Video: Cecily Strong Reveals Engagement on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Cecily Strong, currently starring in the play Brooklyn Laundry, revealed her engagement on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It was a not surprise", said the SNL alum of the engagement. She went on to discuss the manner in which he proposed or, rather, didn't.

"One day, he said 'I'm so inundated with e-mails and texts. Look at this.' And he showed me his phone and the first text was from a friend, and it said 'How did it go?' ring emoji," she said with a laugh.

She assured him that she was open to a surprise proposal whenever he wanted to do it but, after a rough night in December, asked if she could "just wear the damn ring now?"

Also in the interview, Strong discussed her role in the currently running Off-Broadway production of the play Brooklyn Laundry, which plays at the New York City Center Stage theater through April 14. The play is written and directed by theatre veteran John Patrick Shanley, who won a Tony for his play, Doubt, and an Academy Award for his screenplay of Moonstruck. Doubt is currently running on Broadway, with a cast that includes Amy Ryan and Liev Schreiber.

In addition to her engagement and Brooklyn Laundry, Strong also highlighted her love of panda bears, of which she brought a clip to share with viewers. Strong recently starred in both seasons of Apple TV+'s musical comedy Schmigadoon! and was a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live for 10 years, from 2012 to 2022.

In Manhattan Theatre Club's Brooklyn Laundry, sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.