Video: Get to Know Arielle Jacobs Before She Goes Beyond the Palace Walls in ALADDIN

Disney's Aladdin will welcome Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine on Broadway beginning Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Jacobs originated the role in the Australian production in 2016 and is the sister of original Broadway star Adam Jacobs, currently leading the North American tour in the title role. Her previous Broadway credits include Wicked and In the Heights.

Arielle Jacobs joins the Broadway company currently led by Broadway veteran Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, TV's "Glee") in the title role, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee and original Broadway cast member Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me), bringing to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film.

Aladdin, adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Get to know Arielle before she boards her magic carpet to headline Aladdin on Broadway with some of her best performances below!

