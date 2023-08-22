Video: Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation

Looking for a unique thing to do in NYC? Fly over the city on either a private or shared helicopter tour with Charm Aviation NYC. If you just arrived in the city and are searching for exciting and fun things to do in NYC, Charm Aviation’s helicopter rides around New York City is the best way to see the sights in a day. You can see the best that New York City has to offer in class and style while making a memory that will last a lifetime in under 30 minutes!

Below watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge checks in with Ameena Caesar to get the scoop on how you can soar to new heights on your next trip to NYC.