Video: Get Ready with Marissa Bode on the WICKED Movie Set

A new video is shining a spotlight on newcomer Marissa Bode as she spends a day on the set of Wicked. In the video, viewers get the chance to join the Nessarose actress in her trailer as she gets ready before shooting.

"New things are always scary for me," Bode shares on the way to the set. "But I can never do the same thing for too long and I think acting is the perfect job for that." Bode goes on to talk about Nessa's excitement for gaining new knowledge, which she shares. "I always love learning new things for myself... and my own independence."

Bode is the first wheelchair user to play the role, which she hopes will serve as encouragement for younger performers. "I'm excited for the younger disabled community seeing that it is possible to still be cast in things." Watch the full video!

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.